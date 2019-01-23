Flood watch for all of Northeast Ohio through tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Everyone is going to see widespread moderate to heavy rainfall Wednesday.

Flood advisory in effect for Cuyahoga County until 3:30 p.m. Flood watch in effect for Ashland, Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Holmes, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, Portage, Richland, Stark, Summit, Trumbull and Wayne counties through late tonight.

Temperatures rising into the upper 30s and lower 40s this morning. The heaviest rainfall is expected during the morning commute hours through noon. A general .75″ to 1.25″ expected by Wednesday evening. The combination of warmer temperatures, snow melt, and rainfall may be the culprit for some flooding issues. Here are our the elements we are watching today:

Heavy Snow cover has a water equivalent of 1-2″

Heavy rainfall: 3/4″ to more than 1″ in spots

Rapid snowmelt

Clogged sewers and drains due to snow piles and clumps of partially melted snow

Heavy snow on rooftops

All of these elements will cause local high water and possible flooding. The last time we had an event like this was in 2014. Here is the entire list of 1/2″ rainfall events 1-3 days after 9″+ of snow cover. Only 7 of them:

Temps will drop tonight. 20s by Thursday morning.

We’re back to cold and several bouts of ‘Clipper’ snowfalls bombarding the 8-day forecast:

Lake Erie is still largely open. Ice coverage will continue to increase over the next 2 weeks.

When does the cold end? Not for a while. Long range outlook shows cold continuing into early February

