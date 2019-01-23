Warrensville Heights High School closed after sprinkler malfunction

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — Warrensville Heights High School will be closed for the remainder of the week.

According to the district’s Facebook post, the sprinkler system inside the high school malfunctioned early Wednesday morning, causing significant damage.

The high school will be closed Thursday and Friday while the school is restored back to normal operating conditions.

The district apologizes for any inconvenience and says that students should plan on returning to school Monday.

All other Warrensville Heights city schools will remain open.