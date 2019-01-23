× USDA issues recall on 11,392 pounds of Stino Da Napoli meat products, sauces

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is recalling over 11,000 pounds of meat products that were distributed to a facility in Rocky River.

The USDA’s Food and Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Wednesday that approximately 11,392 pounds of ready-to-eat meat products and meat sauce items were produced, packed and distributed to Stino Da Napoli without federal inspections.

The recalled items were produced from November 30, 2017 through December 20, 2018. The following products are subject to the recall:

24-oz (1.5-lbs.) jarred pasta sauce containing “Stino Da Napoli Gourmet Meat Sauce Bolognese” with lot code 181284000013.

24-oz. (1.5 lbs.) jarred pasta sauce containing “Stino Da Napoli Gourmet Pasta Sauce with Bacon Fumo Del Vesuvio” with lot code 181284000303.

1.3-lb. packages containing “Stino’s GOURMET ITALIAN FOODS MEATBALLS” with lot code 181284000167.

1.2-lb. packages containing “Stino’s GOURMET ITALIAN FOODS MEAT LASAGNA” with lot code 181284000150.

***View product labels, here***

A FSIS official discovered the uninspected products on January 15 while visiting a farmer’s market in Solon.

The products have been distributed to retail stores across Ohio.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the recalled products. However, anyone concerned about a reaction should contact their healthcare provider.

If you have any of the recalled products, the USDA recommends throwing the items away or returning them to the place of purchase.

