Toddler credited with saving family from Canton house fire

CANTON, Ohio – A 3-year-old alerted her sleeping family to a house fire in Canton, and the family says it may have saved their lives.

The fire broke out at a Canton home a few weeks before Christmas.

The family was not able to get out at the ground level and rushed to the roof.

A neighbor was able to set up a ladder and help the family get to the ground safely.

When firefighters arrived, the fire was too powerful to save the home.

The family lost everything in the fire, including the children’s Christmas gifts.

Love the Children Ministries is helping the family.

No word on the cause of the fire.

