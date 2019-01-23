Steady rain causes flood concerns; temps stay in the 40s Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Everyone is going to see widespread moderate to heavy rainfall Wednesday.

The heaviest rainfall is expected during the morning commute hours. A general .75″ to 1.25″ expected by Wednesday evening. The combination of warmer temperatures, snow melt, and rainfall may be the culprit for some flooding issues. We’ll keep you updated.

We’re back to cold and several bouts of ‘Clipper’ snowfalls bombarding the 8-day forecast:

Lake Erie is still largely open. Ice coverage will continue to increase over the next 2 weeks.

41.499320 -81.694361