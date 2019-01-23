× Show info: January 23, 2019

David’s Oven Crispy Chicken Wings

David kicked off the show with the perfect party recipe for chicken wings! Click here for the recipe.

Parma Butcher Shop

We visited a butcher shop that has been serving Parma since 1995. Pinzone’s is located on Broadview Road in Parma. They also have a stand inside the West Side Market. https://www.pinzonemeats.com/

Stop Winter from Damaging Your Skin

Lisa Stewart from Solia Spa explained different ways to protect your skin and lips from winter. Solia Spa is located on Royalton Road in Brecksville. http://soliaspa.com/

Tony N Tina’s Wedding

Tony N Tina’s Wedding is coming to Tizzano’s Party Center in Euclid. The show runs February 6th through March 3rd. Click here for tickets.

Signs of Spring!

Spring is starting to pop up in local boutiques. Wicked Sugar in Strongsville has a variety of spring styles in stock as well as some great gifts for Valentine’s Day! www.wickedsugarfashion.com

Cooking with Cork Tree

Chef Robby Lucas from Cork Tree Restaurants stopped by to share a recipe. You can celebrate Valentine’s Day at Cork Tree Tavern February 14th-16th. The restaurant is offering a special four course dinner with wine pairing and champagne toast for $125 per couple. www.corktreerestaurants.com

Save on your next car!

Never pay full price again! Score big on your next vehicle at Skipco Auto Auction. Skipco Auto Auction is located in Canal Fulton. http://www.skipco.com/