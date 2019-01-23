Romantic Dinner For Two!

Posted 1:43 pm, January 23, 2019, by , Updated at 01:48PM, January 23, 2019

Chef Robby Lucas from Cork Tree Restaurants stopped by to share a recipe. You can celebrate Valentine’s Day at Cork Tree Tavern February 14th-16th.  The restaurant is offering a special four course dinner with wine pairing and champagne toast for $125 per couple. www.corktreerestaurants.com