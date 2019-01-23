Chef Robby Lucas from Cork Tree Restaurants stopped by to share a recipe. You can celebrate Valentine’s Day at Cork Tree Tavern February 14th-16th. The restaurant is offering a special four course dinner with wine pairing and champagne toast for $125 per couple. www.corktreerestaurants.com
Romantic Dinner For Two!
Show info: January 23, 2019
