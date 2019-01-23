× Reward doubled for tips in murder of Cleveland woman walking dog

CLEVELAND – Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County doubled the reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible for killing a 58-year-old woman. The reward is up to $5,000.

Sheila Wallace was walking her dog in the area of McGowan Avenue and West 123rd Street on Thursday at about 7 p.m. Police said they were flagged down by witnesses, who found her unresponsive with a gunshot wound to her head.

Wallace, an administrative assistant at Cleveland Clinic’s Heart and Vascular Institute, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Richard McIntosh of Crime Stoppers is urging anyone with information to call investigators at 216-623-5464 or CrimeStoppers at 216-252-7463.

Continuing coverage of this story here