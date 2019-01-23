Pre-Sale for 2019 Country Megaticket presented by Pennzoil
Blossom Music Center Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio
Pre-SALE Dates: 1/23 10am – 1/24 10p. The Special Pre-Sale code is FOX8
Buy Tickets Here! With code Fox8
Live Nation and Blossom Music Center proudly announce the 2019 Country Megaticket Presented by Pennzoil. Each Megaticket includes one concert ticket to six of the hottest country concerts this summer. Available only online through megaticket.com, the 2019 Country Megaticket Presented by Pennzoil gives you the opportunity to buy your tickets first for this stellar lineup of country shows.
Don’t wait to get your tickets to all the summer’s most exciting country music concerts!
Don’t miss these six great nights at Blossom:
July 25
Dierks Bentley with Jon Pardi, Tenille Townes
August 2
Brad Paisley with Chris Lane and Riley Green
August 9
Jason Aldean with Kane Brown, Carly Pearce and Dee Jay Silver
Aug 23
Florida Georgia Line with Dan + Shay, Morgan Wallen and Canaan Smith
September 14
Luke Bryan with Cole Swindell and Jon Langston
September 20
Rascal Flatts with special guests to be announced
