Photo shows car under bumper of Bedford school bus, no kids hurt

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio – FOX 8 crews captured the aftermath of a car accident in Bedford Heights involving a school bus.

It happened in the 22600 block of Libby Road.

No children were on the bus when it happened.

The school bus was from the City of Bedford.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m.

No word on any injuries.