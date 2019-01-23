Northeast Ohio fire department issues warning about heavy snow and rain weakening rooftops

TWINSBURG, Ohio – Along with flooding concerns amid this week’s rain following the snow buildup from the weekend, there’s also a potential threat of structural distress.

The Twinsburg Fire Department shared a message from the Director of the Portage County Building Department.

“Based on the amount of snow received over the past several days, warming temperatures, and the potential for rain it is highly recommended owners watch their roofs and buildings for signs of potential collapse,” the post says.

The post says rooftops and gutters should be cleared of any ice and snow buildups.

“If you see signs of new ceilings cracking, walls leaning, or signs of structural distress please evacuate the building immediately and contact your local fire department for further instructions,” the post warns.

