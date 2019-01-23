× No conversation hearts? Classic Valentine’s Day candy to return next year

BRYAN, Ohio– Valentine’s Day won’t be the same without this classic candy.

Following the sale of Sweethearts and Necco Wafers to Spanglar Candy, the company announced it will not be producing conversation hearts this year. The signature sweets will return for the 2020 Valentine season.

“We are particularly excited about the Sweethearts brand. Many people have memories of sorting through their box of Sweethearts to find just the right message to share,” said Spangler Chairman and CEO Kirk Vashaw in a news release from September.

Sweethearts were created in 1901 and known for sayings like “Be Mine” and “True Love.” Over the years, the phrases have changed with the times to feature “Text Me” and “Tweet Me.”

Spangler Candy Company, which is located in Bryan, Ohio, produces Dum-Dums and Circus Peanuts.