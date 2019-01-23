Missing woman found alive: Man charged with kidnapping; police search for additional suspect



BOSTON, Massachusetts — Boston police have charged a man with kidnapping in connection to the disappearance of a 23-year-old woman outside a bar.

Authorities arrested 38-year-old Victor Pena after finding Olivia Ambrose inside his apartment Tuesday afternoon.

UPDATE: Victor Pena, 38, of Boston has been arrested and charged with Kidnapping in connection to the disappearance of 23-yr-old Olivia Ambrose who was located earlier today. Pena is scheduled to be arraigned in Charlestown District Court tomorrow, Wednesday, January 23, 2019. pic.twitter.com/7PIDJGaJ5H — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) January 23, 2019

Boston Police Commissioner William Gross says Pena could face additional charges.

Ambrose was last seen near Hennessy’s around 11 p.m. Saturday, where she had been with her twin sister and friends.

Police say surveillance footage captured Pena holding Ambrose later that night, and they say it was clear “she did not go along willingly.”

UPDATE: #BPD release images of person of interest in relation to Missing Person Olivia Ambrose. Anyone with info relative to this person's ID is asked to call detectives at (617) 343-4248, CrimeStoppers at 1(800) 494-TIPS or text ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). https://t.co/h8CHmPidWa pic.twitter.com/SB1DLj5mRO — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) January 22, 2019

Gross says Ambrose appeared to be in good health Tuesday. He says police have yet to interview her.

Gross says the suspect’s motive has yet to be determined. Pena is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.

Police are also looking for another man captured on surveillance with Ambrose.

The Boston Police Commissioner says that man could be another suspect or potential witness in the case.