Missing teen in Geauga County hasn't been seen in weeks

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio – A teen in Geauga County hasn’t been seen since January 7.

Chauna Limbeck is 16.

She was last seen in Middlefield.

She may be in the area of Warren, Ohio.

She is 5’4″, 114 lbs and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you can help, please contact the Middlefield Police Department at 440-632–3527 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST).

