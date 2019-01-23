List of blood pressure medications with cancer-causing ingredients expands

Another blood pressure medication has been recalled over concerns it could contain trace amounts of carcinogens.
A carcinogen is something that could cause you to have cancer.
The new recall brings the list of blood pressure medications recalled since October to 15.
All have been found to have trace amounts of N-nitrosodiethylamine (NDEA) and are manufactured by different companies.
Here’s the latest list from the FDA:
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited
Losartan potassium and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets, USP
Prinston Pharmaceutical Inc. dba Solco Healthcare LLC
Irbesartan and Irbesartan HCTZ Tablets
Aurobindo Pharma USA, Inc. and Aurobindo Pharma Limited
Amlodipine Valsartan Tablets USP
Valsartan HCTZ Tablets USP
Valsartan Tablets USP
Losartan potassium tablets, USP
Irbesartan Drug
Valsartan-containing products
Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets
Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets
Amlodipine/Valsartan Combination Tablets
Amlopidine/Valsartan/Hydrochlorothiazide Combination Tablets
Losartan Potassium Hydrochlorothiazide
- Irbesartan Tablets, USP 75 mg, 150 mg, and 300 mg dosage forms (Under brand name Westminster)
You can check out all the latest drug recalls here.
So far all the recalls are voluntary.