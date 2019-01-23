List of blood pressure medications with cancer-causing ingredients expands

Another blood pressure medication has been recalled over concerns it could contain trace amounts of carcinogens.

A carcinogen is something that could cause you to have cancer.

The new recall brings the list of blood pressure medications recalled since October to 15.

All have been found to have trace amounts of N-nitrosodiethylamine (NDEA) and are manufactured by different companies.

Here’s the latest list from the FDA:

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited

Losartan potassium and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets, USP

Prinston Pharmaceutical Inc. dba Solco Healthcare LLC

Irbesartan and Irbesartan HCTZ Tablets

Aurobindo Pharma USA, Inc. and Aurobindo Pharma Limited

Amlodipine Valsartan Tablets USP

Valsartan HCTZ Tablets USP

Valsartan Tablets USP

Losartan potassium tablets, USP

Irbesartan Drug

Mylan Pharmaceuticals

Valsartan-containing products

Amlodipine and Valsartan Tablets

Valsartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Amlodipine/Valsartan Combination Tablets

Amlopidine/Valsartan/Hydrochlorothiazide Combination Tablets

Sandoz Inc.

Losartan Potassium Hydrochlorothiazide

ScieGen Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Irbesartan Tablets, USP 75 mg, 150 mg, and 300 mg dosage forms (Under brand name Westminster)



You can check out all the latest drug recalls here.

So far all the recalls are voluntary.