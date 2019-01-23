K9 Revan of Woodmere Police Dept. makes new friends at Chagrin Valley Dispatch

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio — The newest, and possibly cutest, member of the Woodmere Police Department’s K9 unit made some new friends Wednesday evening.

Officer Revan visited the Chagrin Valley Dispatch. And, he must have made quite the impression because the dispatch said on Facebook, “Please come back and visit soon, we love our K9 time!!!”

K9 Revan, who was born on Veterans Day, was sworn in to Woodmere’s force during a village council meeting on January 9.

After his training Revan will hit the streets alongside Officer Dotson to assist with drug and explosive searches, crime scene investigations, and locating missing people.

