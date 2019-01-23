× I-TEAM: Cuyahoga County jail nurse attacked by inmate

CLEVELAND — The FOX 8 I-TEAM has confirmed that an inmate attacked a nurse Wednesday morning inside the medical unit of the Cuyahoga County Jail, a lock-up facing hard questions about inmate deaths, overcrowding, deplorable conditions and more.

A county spokesperson said an inmate grabbed a nurse from behind, around her head and neck.

Corrections officers quickly moved in before she was seriously hurt.

That inmate has now been placed in “restrictive housing.”

The county said the nurse was checked out and then returned to work.

The jail has been under a spotlight and the focus of multiple investigations.

Just yesterday jail medical care came up at a County Council meeting.

Corrections officers also have complained for years about what they call dangerous short-staffing. The former jail director has been indicted and accused of lying to investigators and county leaders.

