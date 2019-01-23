Four people injured in East Cleveland apartment fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Four people had to be taken to the hospital following a fire at an apartment building in East Cleveland.

Firefighters were called to the building at the intersection of Superior Ave. and Carlyon Rd. around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters said the fire started in a rear bedroom and when they arrived, flames were shooting through the roof.

Fire departments from Cleveland Heights, University Heights and Shaker Heights provided mutual aid.

Three adults and one child were taken to University Hospitals. Family members said two women suffered burns. The victims' names and conditions were not immediately available.

A house next to the apartment building was evacuated as a precaution, but never caught fire.

The fire was brought under control by 1 a.m. Wednesday. Firefighters said they had poor water pressure as they battled the fire.