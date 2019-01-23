× Some Eastlake homes evacuated due to flooding

EASTLAKE, Ohio — Authorities are keeping a close eye on the Chagrin River Wednesday night.

Eastlake Fire Department is monitoring flooding in the parking lot of Trader Jacks Riverside Grille.

Lake County is currently under a flood watch.

Eastlake police say some homes on Erie Road and in the West Island area in Eastlake have been evacuated due to flooding.

A reverse 911 call was placed for residents living in the area of the river for a flood alert. Authorities are monitoring the river and closing roads as necessary.

They say the river has recently started to flow and that they’re hoping the water level drops soon.

The National Weather Service says that residents in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action if flooding develops.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 8 and FOX8.com for the latest.