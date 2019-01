Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - That flooding we've been warning you about is causing major problems on the roads.

I-480 westbound had lanes closed durinng the Wednesday morning commute due to high water.

FOX 8 crews saw several crashes in the area.

ODOT reported slowdowns on I-77, I-90, I-71, 271, and basically all major roads as the snow melts and the rain comes down.