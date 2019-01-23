Flood watches, warnings issued across northeast Ohio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHEAST OHIO -- Some areas across northeast Ohio are under flood watches and warnings.

Ashland, Ashtabula, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Crawford, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Holmes, Huron, Jefferson, Lake, Lorain, Portage, Richland, Seneca, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, Tuscarawas, Wayne and Wyandot counties are under a flood watch in effect until late Wednesday night.

A flood watch means that based on current forecasts there is a potential for flooding.

The National Weather Service says that residents in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action if flooding develops.

Some areas in northeast Ohio could get heavy rainfall of 3/4″ to more than 1 1/2″ inches.

Coshocton and Lorain counties are also under a flood warning until late Wednesday evening.

The Huron River near Milan and the Black River at Elyria have been issued a flood warning by the NSW.

The Huron River is expected to rise above flood stage by Wednesday evening and rise to near 18.8 feet by late Wednesday night. The river is expected to fall below flood stage by early Thursday morning.

The Black River is expected to rise above flood stage by Wednesday evening and rise to near 13.3 feet by late Wednesday night. The river is expected to fall below flood stage by Thursday afternoon.

The NSW advises residents to never drive their vehicles through flooded roadways as the water may be deeper than it appears.

