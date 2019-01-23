First K-9 school resource officer assigned to Mapleton local school district in Ashland County 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHLAND - There is now a new security patrol in one local school district.

K-9 Officer Kimber is working alongside her partner Deputy Shaun Taylor at the Mapleton Local School District in Ashland County.

“This is the first time we have had a K-9 full time in the schools,” said Ashland Chief Deputy Carl Richert. “It’s a plus for the schools, they get two resource officers, one with 4 legs and one with two legs.”

Kimber is 4-years-old and spent the last two years working regular patrol duties.

“It’s been going great,” Taylor said. “The students love her. Kids come up and pet her all day.”

Taylor says Kimber is also a very hard worker.

“She is narcotic certified so if the schools want we can have her sniff lockers, cars, whatever is needed,” Taylor added.

Mapleton High School Principal Corey Kline says he is grateful to have Kimber in the building.

“She also serves as a deterrent, the kids know this is going to be a safe place,” Kline said.