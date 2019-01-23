‘Don’t make us ground you.’ Bedford police use jokes to drive home serious message

BEDFORD, Ohio – Bedford police are using humor to drive home a serious message about staying safe on the roads during rain and snow melt Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, the department reminded drivers to slow down in a very memorable way.

“Do not drive like you need to get up to 88 MPH to time travel. No car in existence can even generate 1.21 gigawatts,” the post states in reference to “Back to the Future.”

The final message, “Play nice with the other kids on the road and don’t make us ground you.”

Message received.