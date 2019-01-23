× Deadly crash on Route 8 in Stow under investigation

STOW, Ohio – Stow police are investigating a crash that killed a 98-year-old woman Tuesday on SR-8.

According to a press release from Stow PD, a Jeep Cherokee rear-ended a flatbed truck.

One of the Jeep’s passengers died from her injuries.

She’s been identified as Anna Zupko.

The driver of the Jeep and an additional passenger were taken to Akron City Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the flatbed truck was not hurt.

The accident is being investigated by the Stow Police Department, the Summit Metro Crash Response Team and the Summit County Coroner’s Office.

The crash closed SR-8 south for several hours.