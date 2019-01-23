× David’s Oven Crispy Chicken Wings

Oven Crispy Chicken Wings

3 tsp baking powder (1 teaspoon per lb. of chicken wings)

3 tsp kosher salt. 1tsp per lb. Of chicken wings

3 lb. chicken wings

Sauce:

½ c. Franks original hot sauce

1/3 c. melted butter or margarine

Place 1 lb. of wings in a bowl with 1 tsp baking powder and 1 tsp kosher salt. Toss until completely coated. Then place them on a baking sheet pan with a wire rack. Repeat with remaining wings. Do not let them touch each other. Place, uncovered, in the fridge for at least 8 hours or overnight.

Preheat oven 400-450F

Roast 25 minutes. Remove from oven and flip wings to brown other side. Roast 20-25 minutes. Wings should be golden and crispy. Allow wings to cool a few minutes while you make the sauce.

Sauce:

Melt butter or margarine in a small pan until just melted. Don’t allow it to bubble, foam and separate. Mix in hot sauce and you’re ready to go.

Combine sauce and wings (a big bowl makes it easy)

Enjoy!