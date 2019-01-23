Colder air moving in overnight, offering brief snow Thursday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The colder air is starting to move back in Wednesday night. As it does so, there will likely be enough moisture and dynamics to offer a brief period of snow on Thursday morning between midnight and 3 a.m.

Some backyards may wake to an inch of snow after seeing much of it disappear on Wednesday.

We’re back to cold and several bouts of ‘Clipper’ snowfalls bombarding the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

