Akron apologizes for snow clearing response: We failed to provide timely service

AKRON, Ohio– The city of Akron is apologizing to residents for its response to clearing ice and snow after this weekend’s winter storm.

Over the past few days, people have expressed frustration with the state of snow-covered streets, preventing them from getting to work and school. Akron Public Schools were closed on Tuesday, partially because of snowy sidewalks. A dozen school buses got stuck during routes Wednesday morning.

The city said it devoted all of its available resources to plowing and salting streets, but admitted the results were unacceptable.

“We have failed to provide a timely level of service to all City streets in response to this storm, and we are sorry,” the city said in a news release.

According to the city of Akron, it is now using seven private contractors to help with snow removal, in addition to its own crews, who are working mandatory overtime. Summit County is also assisting, as well as workers from sewer, water and public works.

“All together there are more than 100 vehicles currently activated within Akron to remove snow and ice from city streets.”

Streets are prioritized by traffic patterns and every city street is on the list to be plowed.

The city’s parking ban remains in effect. Cars parking in the streets will be towed.

Akron also said the online 311 portal and 311 phones lines are experiencing intermittent failure.