A dozen Akron school buses get stuck on routes due to road concerns

AKRON, Ohio – Akron Public Schools returned to class Wednesday for the first time since Winter Storm Harper dumped 12 inches of snow over Akron this weekend.

FOX 8 has confirmed at least a dozen buses got stuck on their routes while taking kids to school Wednesday morning.

Mark Williamson, the Communications director at APS, tells FOX 8 tow trucks had to be called in to move the buses.

There were buses stuck on E Crosier, Glenn, E Moore, Kendall and Steiner.

There were other additional locations that haven’t been released yet.

Last night, the mayor of Akron reported that only 30% of residential streets had been cleared following the storm.

