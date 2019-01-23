2-year-old Virginia boy was victim of physical, sexual abuse before death, police say

*WARNING: Details of this story are disturbing

CHRISTIANSBURG, Virginia — Police in Christiansburg, Virginia are investigating a disturbing case of child abuse that ended with a little boy’s death.

Back on Jan. 11th, police were called to a home for a report of a child who had fallen and was unresponsive, they said in a news release.

When officers arrived, they found two-year-old Steven Meek on the living room floor. Officers said McKenzie Hellman, 25, was seated next to him.

The boy’s mother, Kayla Thomas, 25, was at work, officers said.

They said Hellman was Thomas’ boyfriend.

Emergency crews performed CPR on the boy for about 25 minutes before a pulse was detected. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and then flown to another hospital.

Police said the doctors and nurses who treated the boy discovered bruising and injuries that were not consistent with Hellman’s account of the boy falling out of his bed.

On Jan. 13th, police arrested Hellman and charged him with one count of felony child abuse.

Later that same day, the little boy was place on life support and later died.

Detectives discovered evidence that Steven was the victim of sexual abuse at the hands of Hellman and Thomas, police said in a news release.

Hellman was charged with:

Felony murder

Aggravated sexual battery of a child less than 13 years of age

Solicitation of a minor less that 15 years of age for sexual purposes

Accessory to inanimate object sexual penetration of a person less than 13 years of age

Accessory to forcible sodomy by engaging in fellatio with a child less than 13 years of age

Possession of child pornography

Accessory before the fact to distribution of child pornography

Child abuse

Thomas was charged with:

Forcible sodomy by engaging in fellatio against the victim’s will by force, threat or intimidation

Inanimate object penetration of a person less than 13 years of age

Production of child pornography involving a child less than 15 years of age

Possession and distribution of child pornography

Being a parent or guardian, committing a willful act so gross and wanton as to show a reckless disregard for human life – Child neglect

Hellman and Thomas are in jail without bond.

37.129852 -80.408939