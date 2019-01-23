$100,000+ in precious metals stolen from recycling plant in Bedford

BEDFORD, Ohio– Police are looking for the thieves responsible for breaking into a recycling business and stealing more than $100,000 in precious metals.

The theft was reported Jan. 13 at Bedford Recycling on Northfield Road.

The suspect broke through a cinder block wall to steal coins and gold bars. According to the report, cash, a gun and other items were also taken. The estimated value is $137,000.

Detectives are going through video from nearby businesses and continuing to investigate. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bedford police or Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of of up to $2,500 for tips leading to the arrest of those responsible.