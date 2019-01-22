× Wanted man arrested in Rocky River caught hiding steaks in his jacket

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio – A 49-year-old Cleveland man who was wanted on charges out of North Olmsted was arrested at a Giant Eagle in Rocky River because police say he was caught stuffing steaks into his jacket.

Rocky River police say Mark Donovan put $245 worth of steaks in his jacket and walked out of the store without paying for them.

Store employees saw it happen and called police.

Rocky River police arrested him for theft and criminal trespass.

According to a police report, the incident was also caught on surveillance video.

Police say Donovan was also wanted by the North Olmsted Police Department.

FOX 8 has requested the report from North Olmsted police.