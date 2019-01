Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There are two crashes slowing down two major arteries on the Tuesday morning commute.

SR-8 northbound has just one lane open, between SR-18 and Glenwood.

FOX 8's Patty Harken reports a vehicle hit a snowbank.

Left lane open https://t.co/2zkICR4fMM — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) January 22, 2019

There is also a crash on 422 eastbound involving multiple vehicles.

Patty reports the backup has stretched back to 271.

FOX 8 is working to get more information on that accident.