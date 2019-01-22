Train hits plow truck in Richland County

SHILOH, Ohio– A truck with a plow was hit by a train in Richland County on Saturday.

The village of Shiloh truck was going eastbound on Main Street when it became stuck on the railroad tracks.

The driver called CSX dispatch to warn the train before it hit the back of the truck. The Richland County Sheriff’s Office said the driver only had 1 to 2 minutes before the train came through.

The truck was totaled. No injuries were reported.

The accident remains under investigation.

On Sunday, a truck’s plow got stuck on tracks in Cuyahoga Falls. That truck was also hit by a train. The driver was able to escape before the crash.