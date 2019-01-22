Temperatures climb and rain moves in overnight

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Hundreds of schools were closed Tuesday as the wind chill kept temperature feeling as low as -20°.

The coldest temperature Monday morning was -15° in Crestline NOT counting wind chill.

But temperatures will climb dramatically today. We’ll go from the single digits to a high above freezing, and the sun will even peak out.

Lake Erie is still largely open. Ice coverage will continue to increase over the next 2 weeks.

This image is courtesy Julie First in Huron:

Temps will climb into the 40s on Wednesday. Rain will move into Northeast Ohio Wednesday morning. Much of Northern Ohio will receive at least a 1/2 inch of rainfall.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast

: