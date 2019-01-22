Summit County sheriff: Woman and 6-month-old baby run off the road, search underway for suspects

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio – The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects in a hit-skip that happened January 15.

Law enforcement reports dispatch received multiple 911 calls about a car crash in the southbound lanes of I-77 in Coventry Township around 12:15 p.m.

Patrol units found a Volkswagen Jetta headed south on 77, just south of SR-224 had been run off the road.

The driver was a young mother with her 6-month-old son.

According to a press release, her car had been hit by another driver, pushing the Jetta into the median.

The Jetta went airborne and rolled several times before coming to a rest in the northbound lanes of 77.

The woman and her child were treated by Coventry Fire and transported to Akron City Hospital and Akron Children’s Hospital for further evaluation.

Investigators are looking for the other driver. The suspect’s vehicle is described as a 2000 to 2005 Honda Civic, possibly a four door, red in color.

Anyone with further information about this crash is asked to contact the Summit County Sheriff’s Patrol Division at 330-643-2181, attention Deputy Robert DiSabato.