CLEVELAND, Ohio – The price of Forever Stamps is going up by 5 cents next week.

Currently, the price of a Forever Stamp is $0.50.

On January 29, 2019 it will increase to $0.55.

Forever Stamps will work regardless of what you paid for them at the time.

USA Today reports it is the biggest price hike since 1991.

The U.S. Postal service is also raising rates for “Priority” and “Priority Express” shipping.