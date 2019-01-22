× Show Info: January 22, 2019

Cooking with Mom’s Pierogis

Mom’s Pierogis kicked off the show by cooking. You can shop for pierogis and more at the store location on Memphis Avenue in Brooklyn. http://www.momspierogies.com/

Wedding bells are ringing!

This weekend is the Today’s Bride Bridal Show at the IX Center in Cleveland. You can save $5 on admission by purchasing your tickets online and using the code “NEWDAY.” www.TodaysBride.com

Get out and explore!

The Cleveland Metroparks are encouraging you to get out and enjoy winter! You can rent snow shoes, cross-country skis and more. They also have a variety of winter programming including hikes. Click here for the list of events. You can watch the story here. clevelandmetroparks.com

Mega deal for country music fans!

It’s the middle of winter, but the summer concert season is heating up! Again this year, Live Nation is offering a Country Megaticket. It gets you into six concerts at Blossom Music Center. There’s a special presale starting at 10a tomorrow morning. The code is Fox8. www.megaticket.com

Good for the mind and the body

Take advantage of Ohio Pools & Spas liquidation sale and save big on a hot tub, sauna and more. Click here to see the story. The sale is through Saturday at both the Mayfield Heights and North Canton locations. www.ohiopools.com

Fresh up your space

The Christmas decorations are down and now the house looks bare. Why not add some color with fresh flowers? Scott Stevanus from Segelin’s Florist stopped by with inspiration. https://www.segelinsflowers.com/

Treating Eczema

Dr. Shannon McKeen from Apex Skin talked about eczema and the newest treatments. Apex has seven locations in Northeast Ohio. Click here to find the one closest to your home. https://www.apexskin.com