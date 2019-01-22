Sewer district monitoring potential flooding

CLEVELAND– The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District will be monitoring for flooding as rain is expected to combine with melting snow Tuesday and Wednesday.

Sewer officials said there will be increased flow at its three treatment plants, but that’s not a concern.

“Our plants are designed to handle way more volume than they treat on an average day, and we have great operators working 24/7 who are anticipating the weather and are preparing for it,” said Jenn Elting, sewer district spokeswoman.

The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District addresses problems from storm water runoff, like stream flooding and water quality.

Elting said sewer backups are more of an issue for local sewer systems, which are managed by those individual cities.