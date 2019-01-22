Rising temperatures creating flooding concerns after all the snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- With rain and melting snow in the forecast, many Northeast Ohio communities are bracing for the possibility of flooding. Some homeowners fear water could creep into their basements.

"I love my house. We're just getting it fixed the way we want it and all this stuff keeps happening," said Parma Heights resident Carolyn Ehlert.

She and Carl Miller hope that a combination of melting snow and heavy rain doesn't create problems for their home on Maplewood Road in Parma Heights.

Carolyn says in the four years they have lived there, the basement has flooded at least four times during heavy rains -- three times in the summer of 2017.

"Then once the beginning of last year, so it was '17 and then '18 and we just can't take it no more," she said.

They have spent a lot of money water proofing the home inside and out; the final inspection of the work is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

"So we want to make sure that it won't flood by doing all these things and it is very costly," Ehlert added.

"Each time, we got something else wrong, we fixed it, tried to fix it, now it's down to the nitty gritty now," said Carl Miller.

In neighboring Parma, as crews clear the streets of snow, they are also clearing clogged catch basins as well. Officials urge residents to keep an eye out as well to limit possible flooding.

"There might even be a few leaves on those catch basins as well, if they're covered with snow and can safely remove the snow, then please do so; if not, contact us and we will send out crew members to take care of it," said Parma communications director Carolyn Kovach.

In the fall, the city of Parma also worked with the Northeast Ohio Sewer District to dredge a detention basin to help reduce problem flooding.

"Local communities own the side streets, or the sewers that run up and down individual streets. At the sewer district, we own the highways of the sewer system, so the large interceptor sewers that flow directly into our treatment plants, the sewers are large enough you can drive a bus through some of these things; they're that large," said Jenn Elting, spokeswoman for the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District.

Elting says the sewer system could experience overflow problems if the system is overwhelmed by the heavy rainfall.

