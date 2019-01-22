Rain rolling into Northeast Ohio with temperatures in the 40s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-With milder, rising temperatures overnight, *rain*, not snow, will be rolling into NE Ohio mainly around midnight and thereafter. The onset of the precipitation just to our west, a snow/ice/wintry mix is occurring before change to rain by midnight.

The heaviest rainfall is expected during the morning commute hours. A general .75″ to 1.25″ is expected by Wednesday evening. The combination of warmer temperatures, snow melt, and rainfall may be the culprit for some flooding issues. We’ll keep you updated.

We’re back to cold and several bouts of ‘Clipper’ snowfalls bombarding the 8-day forecast:

