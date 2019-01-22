Police: Overdosing mother rolls onto, kills toddler

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW JERSEY -- A mother has been arrested after allegedly overdosing and rolling on her toddler, killing him.

KYW reports that Antoinette King, 33, faces charges of second degree endangering the welfare of a child after the Burlingtown County prosecutor says she was found passed out on top of her 13-month-old, Jeremiah.

It happened inside their Lumberton, New Jersey, home.

When they arrived at the home, emergency responders were able to revive King with Narcan. But after performing CPR on the toddler, he remained unresponsive. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead from apparent suffocation.

Neighbors say the baby's grandmother, who also lives at the home, found the toddler and his mother unresponsive and called police.

King is the Atlantic County Jail. An autopsy was scheduled for her son on Monday.

