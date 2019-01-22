‘Only color here is true blue’: Photo shows Ohio police lieutenant pushing man’s truck through snow

WARREN, Ohio — A Warren man captured a touching photo of a police lieutenant’s actions when a truck broke down in freezing temperatures this week.

David Engler, an attorney, posted the photo on Facebook Monday. Engler said he saw the whole thing happen from his office across the street.

He said the driver of the truck jumped out after breaking down and started to push his own truck. He said his feet were slipping in the snow.

That’s when the officer, identified as Lt. Greg Coleman, did a U-turn, and jumped out of his car with no jacket on. He told the driver to get in and steer.

Engler wrote: “This ranking officer gets out of his warm cruiser and helps this man push his broke down truck off the road…into my parking lot on Elm Road. Mind you it’s 20 degrees, slippery…and he is helping. Only color here was true blue.”