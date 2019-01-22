Mother of newborn twins disappears after leaving bar

RICHMOND, Kentucky – Richmond police are searching for a 22-year-old who hasn’t been seen since January 4th.

Savannah Spurlock is the mother of four children. She gave birth to twins in December and has a 2-year-old and a 4-year-old.

Spurlock was last seen leaving a bar in Lexington, Kentucky with two men.

According to the Herald Ledger, police tracked down the men and questioned them.

They have not been arrested or charged.

“We wanted to say thank you to all who have been praying so fervently for Savannah’s safety, that she would return safely to her babies, to her family, to her mother and father,” her aunt Lisa Thoma said in a video posted to Facebook. “We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for those who helped search, for those who do all they can.”

Please contact the Richmond Police Department with any information at 859-624-4776 or email detective@richmond.ky.us.