Man wanted for violent Cleveland shooting death

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Edwin Richard Murry Jr. is wanted for a homicide that happened in Cleveland in September of 2017.

Law enforcement says Murry and Shamir Lawson shot a man in his car multiple times at point-blank range.

Lawson has been arrested, but Murry is still wanted.

Murry has ties throughout the west side of Cleveland. He frequents the 3400 block of West 46th and the 3300 Block of West 98th. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information in reference to Edwin Richard Murry Jr., please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411). Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.