× Man wanted for stealing credit cards arrested in Brunswick

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio– A man accused of stealing credit cards is now behind bars.

The suspect pried open a locked cabinet in a downtown Youngstown building on Jan. 11, police said. He took credit cards and a large amount of cash before fleeing.

Last week, investigators released photos of the suspect in hopes of locating him. Soon after, several Cleveland-area detectives contacted Youngstown police to identify the man as 62-year-old Leroy L. Glass Jr.

Brunswick police arrested him at a home in their city on Tuesday. He was taken to the Medina County Jail.

Glass is charged with breaking and entering, theft of credit cards and theft.