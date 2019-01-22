Man asks for big check to celebrate $1 lotto win

DES MOINES, Iowa – Tyler Heep didn’t win the jackpot. Not even close.

But he still wanted the millionaire treatment.

Heep bought a couple of scratch off tickets and won $1.

Instead of turning it in, he went to the Iowa Lottery Headquarters.

He asked for one of those big ceremonial checks.

“The guy came down the stairs and they took me into the back room where the camera was with the Iowa Lottery logo. Sure enough they wrote me the one dollar check and had me hold it up and took the picture,” Heep said.

Heep says he spent his winnings on about a half gallon of gas.