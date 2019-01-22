Local veteran selected for Cleveland Honor Flight passes away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio -- Sad news to pass along on a local veteran who we met a few months ago during an honor flight to our nation's capitol.

John Lund, of Akron, who was battling ALS, was one of the local heroes who took part in Cleveland's Honor Flight back in September.

John, a Vietnam-era vet, took part in laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during the trip.

The journey to Washington was part of his bucket list which also included being honored at a Cleveland Browns game and a meeting with Congress.

Sadly, John passed away over the weekend. He leaves behind his wife, Sandy, a daughter, son, and six grandchildren.

Watch a special report on John in the video, above. More on the honor flight, here.