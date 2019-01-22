I-Team: Video shows snow plow demolishing vehicles in hit-skip crash in Cleveland

It happened earlier this month on West 41st in Cleveland.
The video shows the truck approaching and suddenly, for no apparent reason, veering off to the left barreling into the parked vehicles. Despite the heavy damage, the plow truck keeps going.
The owners of those vehicles found out when a neighbor knocked at their door. They couldn’t believe what they saw outside, and they were stunned to see the video captured by a nearby security camera.
Bethann Farris said, "It was just a shock to see how hard he hit my car because I don't think I realized it at the time how hard he actually hit my car.”
Jennifer Grogan added, "It was incredible. It was like something out of a movie. It was surreal.”
No logo on that truck. No snow falling at the time. Happened at 8 a.m. And cameras did not capture the plow truck license plate. So, no explanation for what happened or why the driver didn’t stop. A neighbor tried to follow the truck driver right after the crashes but lost sight.
Jennifer Grogan said, "I understand making split-second decisions that you regret, but he has had plenty of time to come back and take responsibility."
What are the chances those car owners will get justice? Two years ago the I-Team revealed Cleveland police had 1 detective handling hit-skips. 5,800 reports coming in during a year. A big, big, backlog.
The I-Team has filed a request with the city to find out what has changed with staffing and the backlog in that accident investigation unit.
The victims of that hit-and-run are hoping you have a tip for accident investigators or that driver has a conscience.
Bethann Farris added, "I'm sure he knows he did something wrong. I just want him to come forward. Come to the police and turn himself in."