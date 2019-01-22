× I-TEAM: Investigation underway after drugs discovered in troubled Cuyahoga County Jail

CLEVELAND-The FOX 8 ITeam has found an investigation into drugs inside the troubled Cuyahoga County jail after an inmate OD’d.

Corrections officers revived the inmate, and the drugs were found after guards did a sweep of that section of the jail.

The incident happened Friday.

Now the County confirms an investigation into how the drugs got into the jail.

Multiple sources say the drugs were opioids.

This comes with a spotlight on the Cuyahoga County Jail after 8 inmate deaths, a corruption investigation leading to charges against the former jail director, and a report by US Marshals outlining deplorable conditions.

While the County has started taking steps to correct problems in the lock-up, activists have grown impatient. And Tuesday afternoon, they planned to confront County leaders again about the many issues.

