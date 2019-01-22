Free items, offers for federal employees during government shutdown

CLEVELAND– As the partial government shutdown continues, some businesses in Northeast Ohio are offering free items and other types of assistance to federal employees.

AT&T and DIRECTV

Revised payment schedules and waived late fees. More information here.

Bank of America

Call the client assistance program at 844-219-0690.

Chase

Waived or refunded overdraft fees and monthly service fees available. Call 1-888-356-0023.

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Free entry on Mondays for all federal employees during the shutdown. Must present ID.

CORUS45

Offering affected workers and contractors three free workout classes, valued at $90.

Elements Bistro at Cleveland State

Furloughed employees can received a free entree from Jan. 22 to Jan. 25 when they present a valid government ID.

Farmers State Bank

Offering a 0 percent interest line of credit with no loan fees to impacted workers for as long as the current shutdown continues.

Firehouse Sports Bar and Grill

Free meal to furloughed employees and their families with government ID. Details here.

Greater Cleveland Food Bank

Free half-gallons of milk through Jan. 30. More information here.

Lago East Bank

Free pasta and meatballs to local federal employees and their families affected by the shutdown. Please present valid government-issued ID. Details here.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Free admission for furloughed government employees and up to one guest with ID or badge.

United Way of Lake County

Free milk on Jan. 24 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Click here for more information.

Urban Farmer

Complimentary lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Jan. 25 with valid government ID.

Wells Fargo

Payment assistance programs available, based on individual circumstances. Click here for phone numbers.